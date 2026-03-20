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West Baton Rouge deputies looking for suspect in vehicle burglary at Port Allen Walmart
PORT ALLEN - The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect in a vehicle burglary that took place at a Port Allen Walmart.
Officials said the burglary happened on March 14.
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Anyone with information is urged to contact officials at 225-382-5200.
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