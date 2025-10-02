76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

West Baton Rouge deputies arrest man suspected of distributing meth, marijuana

1 hour 32 minutes 2 seconds ago Thursday, October 02 2025 Oct 2, 2025 October 02, 2025 8:18 PM October 02, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

PORT ALLEN - The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested a man they say distributed methamphetamine and marijuana.

Deputies say they conducted multiple undercover purchases of methamphetamine and marijuana from Garrett Taylor, 56. Taylor was arrested Wednesday before deputies searched his residence.

Agents seized more than 45 grams of methamphetamine, over 50 grams of marijuana, and more than 10 grams of psilocybin mushrooms.

Trending News

Taylor was booked for distribution of schedule one drugs and distribution of schedule two drugs alongside multiple possession charges. His bond was set for $375,000.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days