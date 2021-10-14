West Baton Rouge council revokes license of bar where teen allegedly killed man

ERWINVILLE - A bar where a teen allegedly shot and killed a man last month had its liquor license revoked.

On Thursday, a hearing officer appointed by the West Baton Rouge Parish Council chose to pull the bar's permit. The business license had been suspended since the deadly shooting back in September.

Ronald Campbell, 17, is charged in the shooting that took place outside the bar. Investigators believe Campbell shot 21-year-old Trey Allen, who witnesses said had intervened in a fight in the parking lot.

Another 17-year-old who was with Campbell at the time, Deondra Lagarde, was also booked on charges related to a separate incident back in April where he allegedly shot a pregnant woman.

Parish President Riley Berthelot says the bar has 30 days to appeal the decision to the District Court.