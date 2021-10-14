Latest Weather Blog
West Baton Rouge council revokes license of bar where teen allegedly killed man
ERWINVILLE - A bar where a teen allegedly shot and killed a man last month had its liquor license revoked.
On Thursday, a hearing officer appointed by the West Baton Rouge Parish Council chose to pull the bar's permit. The business license had been suspended since the deadly shooting back in September.
Ronald Campbell, 17, is charged in the shooting that took place outside the bar. Investigators believe Campbell shot 21-year-old Trey Allen, who witnesses said had intervened in a fight in the parking lot.
Another 17-year-old who was with Campbell at the time, Deondra Lagarde, was also booked on charges related to a separate incident back in April where he allegedly shot a pregnant woman.
Parish President Riley Berthelot says the bar has 30 days to appeal the decision to the District Court.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
$4.5 billion clean energy complex slated for Ascension Parish
-
Baton Rouge man under investigation for allegedly impersonating police officer
-
News 2 Geaux: Record high deaths in Baton Rouge
-
News 2 Geaux: Funeral for Trooper Gaubert Saturday
-
EBR experiencing disturbing increase in murder, death rate
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the week 6: Central's Glen Cage
-
Tiger fans frustrated with Coach O after loss in Lexington
-
Dutchtown running back Dylan Sampson breaks Eddie Lacy's career rushing record
-
Tackling woes, issues with defense continue to plague LSU in loss to...
-
LSU loses big to Kentucky, what's next for Tiger football