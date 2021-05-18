74°
West Baton Rouge cancels elementary, middle school classes through Thursday
Public school officials have canceled classes for elementary and middle school students in West Baton Rouge until Friday.
The West Baton Rouge school system said students in those grade levels should not show up for class Wednesday or Thursday.
High school students scheduled to take exams on either day should report to school for those exams. High school students will be dismissed on a half-day schedule.
