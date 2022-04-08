69°
West Baton Rouge business owner booked for child sex crimes

By: Sarah Lawrence

ADDIS - A West Baton Rouge-based entrepreneur was arrested Friday amid a sex crimes investigation involving a juvenile.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested Reece Avants, 37, on charges of attempted first-degree rape, indecent behavior with juveniles and false imprisonment. 

The sheriff's office has not released further details related to the investigation at this time.

Sources tell WBRZ that Avants owns multiple businesses in the area, including a pet grooming service and a CBD store.

This is a developing story.

