69°
Latest Weather Blog
West Baton Rouge business owner booked for child sex crimes
ADDIS - A West Baton Rouge-based entrepreneur was arrested Friday amid a sex crimes investigation involving a juvenile.
The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested Reece Avants, 37, on charges of attempted first-degree rape, indecent behavior with juveniles and false imprisonment.
The sheriff's office has not released further details related to the investigation at this time.
Sources tell WBRZ that Avants owns multiple businesses in the area, including a pet grooming service and a CBD store.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Witnesses expected to testify Friday in LSU basketball star's killing
-
Father arrested after 5-year-old dies in Baton Rouge hospital
-
LHSAA NIL
-
New bill would move certain students out of Central school system
-
Prospective juror faces arrest after no-show at trial in LSU basketball star's...