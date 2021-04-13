67°
West Baton Rouge, Baker residents see hail during Tuesday morning storm
BATON ROUGE - As a Tuesday morning storm inundates Baton Rouge and surrounding areas with vast amounts of rain, thunder, and lightning, some residents in Baker and West Baton Rouge are even seeing hail.
According to the National Weather Service of New Orleans, public reports confirmed penny-sized hail in Baker around 11 a.m., Tuesday.
Shortly after this, penny-sized hail was also seen in the West Baton Rouge area.
So far, power outages have not been reported in connection with the storm.
However, the WBRZ viewing area will be under a flash flood watch that begins at noon, Tuesday and is expected to continue until Thursday.
WBRZ’s Weather Team is keeping an eye on the situation and can be followed on Facebook and Twitter for frequent updates.
