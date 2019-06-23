81°
West Baton Rouge authorities responding to crash involving horse, two in critical condition

Saturday, June 22 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

WEST BATON ROUGE- A wreck in Erwinville has left two horses dead along with two people in critical condition. 

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Saturday night on Section Road and Rougon Road. Authorities report that two people were riding horses when a car crashed into them. According to police both horses are dead and the victims were transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Details are minimal at the time.

