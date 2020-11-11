71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Wendy's offers free breakfast to Veterans on Nov. 11

1 hour 3 seconds ago Wednesday, November 11 2020 Nov 11, 2020 November 11, 2020 6:46 AM November 11, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - On Veterans Day, which falls on Wednesday, Nov. 11, all Baton Rouge Wendy’s locations are offering local veterans free breakfast from 6:30-10:30 a.m.

Any current or former military member with a military ID will be offered a free small breakfast combo that includes a breakfast sandwich (including the new Breakfast Baconator, Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit or Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant) plus a side and beverage – no purchase or coupon required.

The offer is available for dine-in or drive-thru.

Click here for a similar Veterans Day special from McDonald's. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days