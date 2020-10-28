Wendy's is giving away free chicken sandwiches until Nov. 8

Wendy's is enticing customers to try it's new chicken sandwich by doling them out for free in a limited time special.

The fast food chain is giving customers a free Classic Chicken Sandwich with any purchase made at a Wendy's drive-thru or via its mobile app.

Each person can get up to one free sandwich per week until the special ends on November 8.

The new Classic Chicken Sandwich is a replacement to Wendy's Homestyle Chicken Sandwich, and the restaurant says the revamped sandwich is crispier and juicier.

