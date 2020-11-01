54°
Wendy's employee allegedly shot at co-worker in parking lot

Sunday, November 01 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Google Earth

PLAQUEMINE - A Wendy's employee was arrested Sunday after he allegedly fired shots at a co-worker shortly after he arrived for work.

Police said the shooting happened Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of the restaurant off Eden Street. Investigators learned that an employee fired a gun at another worker's vehicle as that person was leaving the restaurant. 

A second person was also in the vehicle when it was hit by gunfire, but no one was hurt. 

Police said the gunman was taken into custody. Officers are still working to determine the motive for the attack.

