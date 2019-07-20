Well-known justice of the peace arrested, accused of torturing family for more than a decade

BATON ROUGE- A local justice of the peace and former police officer is facing serious abuse charges after it was reported he had been abusing his longtime live-in girlfriend and her children for years.

Court documents say Moses Evans Jr. spent years torturing his live-in girlfriend and her three children. The allegations include claims he choked his children, beat them with blunt objects like a flashlight and pipes, and in some cases punished one of them with waterboarding.

One of the victims was allegedly struck so many times that hair no longer grows on the crown of his head.

The woman told investigators the abuse began in 2003, and she had been punched "hundreds of times" over the years, leaving her with a broken nose, fractured fingers, burn scars on her back and a "boxer's ear." When asked how she got the scars, the woman told police he held her against a piece of hot metal.

The victims said they kept quiet about the abuse for years because they feared what Evans might do to them.

He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Friday on charges of aggravated second-degree battery, domestic abuse battery causing serious bodily injury, cruelty to juveniles, second-degree cruelty to juveniles and aggravated second-degree battery.

The DA's office has not formally charged Evans. A hearing will be held on Tuesday.