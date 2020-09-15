Well-known Japanese actress found dead at 36

Sei Ashina, a well-known actress in high demand for TV dramas and films, was found dead in her Tokyo apartment Monday, Variety reports.

Local authorities as well as Ashina's agency have confirmed that the actress took her own life.

Ashina's given name is Igarashi Aya, and she moved to Tokyo while still a teenager where she soon found work as a model.

Her first television appearance was in 2002, in the TBS network drama “The Tail of Happiness” (“Shiawase no Shippo”).

Ashina's career was a success, as she went on to earn numerous TV and film roles over the next ten years.

She played a leading character in the 2010 Kazuya Konaka drama “Nanase: The Psychic Wanderers,” in addition to being featured in the popular TV Asahi series “Aibo: Tokyo Detective Duo.” Her credits also include voice acting, and as a voice actor she landed the lead role of Emily Thorne in the 2011 US series “Revenge.”

Ashina’s tragic death is the latest in a series of suicides involving well-known Japanese talents, including actor Haruma Miura in July and reality show star Hana Kimura in May.

No note was found in Ashina’s apartment and at this time, no motive has been revealed.

Her body was discovered by her brother after she stopped answering messages and phone calls on Sept. 13.

She was 36 years old.

If you or anyone you know are battling thoughts of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources.