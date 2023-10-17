Welcome the LSU Women's Basketball team back to the PMAC during a free event Tuesday night

BATON ROUGE - Take an opportunity to welcome the women's basketball national champions back to their home court during a free event Tuesday night.

The LSU Women's Basketball team is hosting its annual Welcome Back Event in the PMAC Tuesday night at 7 p.m.. Fans will have the opportunity to hear from Coach Kim Mulkey and even meet the team.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the first 1000 fans through the door will receive free Cane's.