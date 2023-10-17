73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Welcome the LSU Women's Basketball team back to the PMAC during a free event Tuesday night

2 hours 38 minutes 25 seconds ago Tuesday, October 17 2023 Oct 17, 2023 October 17, 2023 11:23 AM October 17, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Take an opportunity to welcome the women's basketball national champions back to their home court during a free event Tuesday night. 

The LSU Women's Basketball team is hosting its annual Welcome Back Event in the PMAC Tuesday night at 7 p.m.. Fans will have the opportunity to hear from Coach Kim Mulkey and even meet the team. 

Trending News

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the first 1000 fans through the door will receive free Cane's. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days