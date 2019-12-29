Welcome home the 2019 Peach Bowl Champions

BATON ROUGE - Get ready to welcome home the LSU Tigers on Sunday Dec. 29.

The team is expected to arrive at the Baton Rouge Metro Airport between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The excitement for their return follows their big win in the 2019 Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The LSU Tigers defeated the Oklahoma Sooners with an amazing score of 63-28. Winning the College Football Playoff Semifinal means that the Tigers will play in the College Football Playoff National Championship at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.