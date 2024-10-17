72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Weiss Road in Walker closed after vehicle fire

1 hour 52 minutes 29 seconds ago Thursday, October 17 2024 Oct 17, 2024 October 17, 2024 1:53 PM October 17, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WALKER — Weiss Road near Hess Road in Walker was closed Thursday after a car caught on fire.

Livingston Parish Fire and deputies responded to the scene and said that they expect the road to be reopened soon. 

There is currently no information about the cause of the fire and whether or not anyone was injured.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days