Weiss Road in Walker closed after vehicle fire
WALKER — Weiss Road near Hess Road in Walker was closed Thursday after a car caught on fire.
Livingston Parish Fire and deputies responded to the scene and said that they expect the road to be reopened soon.
There is currently no information about the cause of the fire and whether or not anyone was injured.
