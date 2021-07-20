76°
Weinstein expects to be 'fully vindicated'
NEW YORK (AP) - Harvey Weinstein expects to be "fully vindicated" in the wake of new charges alleging a sex crime against a third woman.
That's according to the Hollywood mogul's lawyer, Ben Brafman. He issued a statement Monday after Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. announced an updated indictment.
The updated indictment alleges the Hollywood mogul performed a forcible sex act on the woman in 2006. The new charges join previous ones alleging forcible sex acts in 2004 and 2013.
Brafman says any actions were consensual and charging Weinstein as a predator "is simply not justified." Weinstein is scheduled for arraignment Monday, July 9.
