Weinstein expects to be 'fully vindicated'

3 years 2 weeks 3 days ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 July 02, 2018 1:41 PM July 02, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Harvey Weinstein expects to be "fully vindicated" in the wake of new charges alleging a sex crime against a third woman.

That's according to the Hollywood mogul's lawyer, Ben Brafman. He issued a statement Monday after Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. announced an updated indictment.

The updated indictment alleges the Hollywood mogul performed a forcible sex act on the woman in 2006. The new charges join previous ones alleging forcible sex acts in 2004 and 2013.

Brafman says any actions were consensual and charging Weinstein as a predator "is simply not justified." Weinstein is scheduled for arraignment Monday, July 9.

