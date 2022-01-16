40°
Latest Weather Blog
Weinstein Co. expected to file bankruptcy after talks fail
Trending News
LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Weinstein Co.'s board of directors says the company is expected to file for bankruptcy protection after last-ditch talks to sell its assets collapsed.
Now-disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein co-founded the company in 2005. He was fired last October after being accused of sexual assault and harassment by dozens of women. Weinstein Co. has been searching for a financial savior ever since. Weinstein has denied all allegations.
The Los Angeles Times reports the board said Sunday night it has no choice but to pursue bankruptcy.
The decision came after the board was unable to revive a deal to sell the struggling studio for about $500 million to an investor group.
As part of the pact, the bidders had promised to raise at least $40 million for a fund to compensate Weinstein's accusers.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
At-home COVID tests helping Baton Rouge family locate virus before transmission to...
-
Louisiana Marathon to mark 100th race for hobby runner
-
From cafe to concerts: Chelsea's Live opens doors after high anticipation from...
-
Subdivision overlay project delays testing patience of residents
-
Mysterious morning church fire in North Baton Rouge leads to $150k in...