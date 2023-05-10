Weeks after selection in WNBA draft, LSU Tigers already cut from pro teams

Former Tiger and national champion Alexis Morris has been waived by the Connecticut Sun just a month after getting the spotlight during the WNBA Draft.

The news comes less than 24 hours after Tiger forward LaDazhia Williams was cut by the WNBA team that drafted her in the second round, the Indiana Fever.

Morris announced on social media Wednesday that she was being waived. Her announcement came within an hour of the team's win in their first preseason game, during which she saw play and scored two points.

Welp I just got waived. Thank you Sun nation ?????? — Steelo (@AlexisMorrisWBB) May 10, 2023

Morris was one of just 15 college players invited to attend the 2023 draft in person last month. She was selected in the second round, at No. 22 overall.

Williams was selected ahead of Morris in the WNBA draft with the 17th pick by the Fever.