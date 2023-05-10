84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Weeks after selection in WNBA draft, LSU Tigers already cut from pro teams

3 hours 38 minutes 49 seconds ago Wednesday, May 10 2023 May 10, 2023 May 10, 2023 1:26 PM May 10, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Former Tiger and national champion Alexis Morris has been waived by the Connecticut Sun just a month after getting the spotlight during the WNBA Draft. 

The news comes less than 24 hours after Tiger forward LaDazhia Williams was cut by the WNBA team that drafted her in the second round, the Indiana Fever.

Morris announced on social media Wednesday that she was being waived. Her announcement came within an hour of the team's win in their first preseason game, during which she saw play and scored two points. 

Morris was one of just 15 college players invited to attend the 2023 draft in person last month. She was selected in the second round, at No. 22 overall. 

Williams was selected ahead of Morris in the WNBA draft with the 17th pick by the Fever.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days