Latest Weather Blog
Weeks after home invasion arrests, deputies now investigating gunfire in Ascension subdivision
ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies are looking for potential suspects after a barrage of gunfire rang out in an Ascension Parish subdivision earlier this week.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announced Thursday shots were fired in the Bishop Woods neighborhood around 9 p.m. Monday. Several shots reportedly struck multiple homes and vehicles, but no one was injured, Sheriff Bobby Webre said.
It's the same area where an attempted home invasion was reported in late December. In that incident, deputies said the attackers knocked on a homeowner's door and tried to force their way in when the victim answered. Four people were arrested at the end of January in connection with that attack.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 225-621-4636.
