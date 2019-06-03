Weekends with Whitney: Downtown Living

BATON ROUGE - More than 100 people are kicking off their New Year living downtown in Baton Rouge's Central Business District. In this Weekends with Whitney preview, News 2's Whitney Vann gives you a look at new, affordable apartments.

Rent starts around $800/month at the new apartments on 3rd Street. There are 65 units, but only a few are still available. The Downtown Development District's Executive Director says it's hot real estate.

"There's a whole new model of living that's coming to Baton Rouge that doesn't have that suburban kind of think tank of a yard," Davis Rhorer explains. "This is a smaller living area, but we've got large green spaces for people to relax in."

There are also now 63 different restaurants in downtown Baton Rouge, as well as the new Matherne's grocery store.

In addition to the new apartments that just opened, developers are already constructing new apartments to keep up with demand.

