Weekend weather will be perfect for outdoor plans

The weather conditions will be perfect for any outdoor weekend plans. Get outside while the dry time lasts.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: For your Thursday clouds will hang around for a good portion of the day. The sun will start to peak through late this afternoon and temperatures will max out just shy of 80 degrees. Although cloudy, there is no rain in the forecast today. Overnight a northerly breeze is going to usher in some cooler air. Temperatures will dip into the upper 50s overnight.

Up Next: Early Friday morning, temperatures will be in the 50s due to the low humidity. Friday afternoon will start us on a steady warm-up with mostly sunny skies and temperatures just shy of 80 degrees. Saturday and Sunday temperatures will be in the low 80s also with mostly sunny skies. Humidity will start to bump up on Sunday and a few showers will be possible on Sunday afternoon.

Into Monday, the southerly winds will pump plenty of moisture into our area. Scattered showers will be possible starting on Monday afternoon. We will be stuck in a rainy pattern for all next week with scattered showers expected every day. Stay will the WBRZ Weather team for the specifics as we get closer to next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Get right now weather conditions for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!