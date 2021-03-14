WEEKEND: State reports 945 new cases over the weekend

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE BREAKING NEWS REPORTS

WEEKEND: The state is reporting another 945 cases, bringing the total to 437,393. There were 23 additional deaths bringing the statewide toll to 9,884.

Hospitalizations fell to 457, however ventilator use is up to 68.

FRIDAY: The state is reporting another 528 cases, bringing the total to 436,482. There were 33 additional deaths, bringing the statewide toll to 9,861.

Hospitalizations fell to 478, and ventilator use was down to 63.

The positivity rate for Friday's tests was about 1.97 percent.

THURSDAY: The state is reporting another 441 cases, bringing the total to 435,935. There were 16 additional deaths, bringing the statewide toll to 9,828.

Hospitalizations fell to 514, and ventilator use dropped to 64.

WEDNESDAY: The state is reporting another 577 cases, bringing the total to 435,514. There were 43 additional deaths, brining the statewide toll to 9,812.

Hospitalizations dropped to 530, and ventilator use fell to 69.

Another 4,505 people reportedly recovered in the past week.

The positivity rate for Wednesday's tests was about 3.31 percent.

TUESDAY: The state reported another 631 cases, bringing the total to 434,926. There were 11 additional deaths, bringing the statewide toll to 9,769.

Hospitalizations rose to 543, and ventilator use dropped to 75.

The positivity rate for Tuesday's tests was about 3.50 percent.

MONDAY: The state reported 515 new cases, a total of 434,289. There were 10 additional deaths, bringing the toll to 9,758.

Hospitalizations rose slightly to 534, and ventilator use rose to 78.

The positivity rate for Monday's tests was about 3.50 percent.

WEEKEND: The state reported 750 new cases over the weekend, bringing the total to 433,785. There were 32 additional deaths, bringing the toll to 9,748.

Hospitalizations fell to 532 and ventilator use is at 75.

The positivity rate on the weekend's tests was about 3.05 percent.

FRIDAY: The state reported 504 new cases, bringing the total to 433,045. There were 30 additional deaths, bringing the toll to 9,716 statewide.

Hospitalizations fell to 538, and ventilator use increased to 77.

The positivity rate for Friday's tests was about 2.30 percent.

The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon Sunday-Friday; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.

As of December 22, the state will begin to report vaccine information twice a week.

The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.

Cumulative case counts by parish, as of Thursday(3/14):

Ascension: 11,204 cases / 154 deaths

Assumption: 2,107 cases / 34 deaths

East Baton Rouge: 36,456 cases / 751 deaths

East Feliciana: 3,038 cases / 107 deaths

Iberville: 3,563 cases / 92 deaths

Livingston: 12,603 cases / 188 deaths

Pointe Coupee: 2,401 cases / 70 deaths

St. Helena: 878 cases / 8 deaths

St. James: 1,880 cases / 49 deaths

Tangipahoa: 12,145 cases / 277 deaths

West Baton Rouge: 2,569 cases / 55 deaths

West Feliciana: 1,125 cases / 32 deaths

The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.

Click here for more information from the CDC and LDH