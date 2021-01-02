Weekend starts cloudy, ends with more sun

Today and Tonight: Thick cloud cover this morning is holding temperatures in the 40s. This afternoon, the clouds are expected to break apart some and allow high temperatures to warm into the 50s. Tonight, expect mostly clear skies and calm winds. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s. A light freeze is expected for locations closer to I-55.





Looking Ahead: High pressure will take control of our weather the next several days, resulting in a quiet weather pattern. Temperatures will gradually continue to warm as well. Our next chance for rain will return late Wednesday, into Thursday morning along a frontal boundary. Severe weather does not look like a concern at this time.



-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

