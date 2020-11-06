73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Weekend showers, Eta expected to strengthen

3 hours 46 minutes 46 seconds ago Friday, November 06 2020 Nov 6, 2020 November 06, 2020 1:55 PM November 06, 2020 in Weather
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Jake Dalton

Tonight and Tomorrow: Expect partly cloudy skies this evening, into the overnight hours. A stray coastal shower is possible, but inland areas will stay dry. It will also be noticeably more humid, with lows in the low to mid 60s overnight. Saturday, expect the chance for an isolated shower in the morning and through out the day. It will not be an all day wash out, so no need to cancel outdoor plans. Just be aware that you may have to dodge a shower or two tomorrow. Highs will be in the upper 70s. 



Looking Ahead: A stray shower will be possible early Sunday morning, but the afternoon should remain mostly dry with highs in the upper 70s. Beyond Sunday, our pattern remains fairly quiet. A weak front will slide its way towards Louisiana on Wednesday, which could deliver a slight rain chance, but is not expected to be strong enough to bring much of a change in temperatures.

Tropical Depression Eta:

Tropical Depression Eta has now re-emerged over the northern Caribbean and will continue to strengthen through the weekend as it tracks towards Cuba. The forecast track takes Eta into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by early next week. The storm will be slowing down tremendously, giving south Florida residents days of gusty winds and heavy rain.

Guidance models continue to keep Eta east of Louisiana, which means little to no impacts for us. Of course, we will keep our eyes on it, but the trends over the last 24 hours have been positive for our local area. Stay tuned over the weekend for the latest details.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days