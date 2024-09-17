Latest Weather Blog
Weekend shooting at Highland and Lee resulted from road-rage incident, BRPD says
BATON ROUGE — Police said Tuesday that a weekend shooting at the intersection of Highland Road and Lee Drive occurred after two motorists were involved in a road-rage incident.
Cpl. Saundra Watts said officers were summoned about 2:30 p.m. Sunday after a man reported he had been shot. The victim said he was traveling behind a vehicle whose driver braked repeatedly. After passing the vehicle, the driver said both cars were stopped a traffic light.
An argument occurred at the signal and the shooting victim said the driver of the other car threw a can of soda at his windshield. The victim said when he got out of his car, the driver of the other car began shooting at him.
The victim was hit by a single gunshot and his injuries were not life-threatening, Watts said.
