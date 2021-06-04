Weekend plans may get rained out

Several rounds of rain are expected before it clears up for your Friday night plans.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Some persistent overnight rain to the west is creeping in on the WBRZ Viewing area. Some drizzle and light shower activity is likely to continue all morning, especially for areas furthest west. Temperatures will warm into the 80s and another round of showers and storms will move through this afternoon. Most of the activity will be clear by 7 pm and we will be dry for the rest of the night. REMINDER The WBRZ Weather Team forecasts rain coverage. 60% = 60% of the viewing area will see rain.

Up Next: Rain coverage will be 40-70% every afternoon for the next 7 days. Any showers or storms that bubble up will be capable of a brief heavy downpour, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. Saturday rain will start up early and continue on and off into the afternoon. Saturday evening will be mostly clear, but it won’t last long. Sunday morning will start with rain and it is setting up to be a washout for the area with showers and storms continuing until sunset. When it’s not raining, temperatures will trend in the mid-80s with summerlike humidity otherwise rain will keep temperatures in the 70s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics: There are no active storms currently. Click here to visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center.

