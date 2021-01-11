Latest Weather Blog
WEEKEND: More than 5,000 new cases reported; hospitalizations decrease slightly
CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE BREAKING NEWS REPORTS
WEEKEND: The state is reporting 5,413 new cases over the weekend, bringing the state total to 346,829. Additionally, 40 more deaths were reported raising that total to 7,873.
1,960 people remain hospitalized with 225 still needing ventilators.
FRIDAY: The state is reporting another 3,372 cases, bringing the total to 341,431. There were 105 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 7,833.
Hospitalizations rose to 2,069, and ventilator use increased to 220.
The positivity rate for Friday's tests was about 9.97 percent.
THURSDAY: The state reported another 4,526 cases, bringing the statewide total to 338,054. There were 47 additional deaths, a total of 7,728 since March.
Hospitalizations rose to 2,033, and ventilator use was up to 219.
The positivity rate for Thursday's tests was about 11.93 percent.
WEDNESDAY: The state reported another 6,882 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 333,524. There were 46 additional deaths, bringing the total to 7,681.
Hospitalizations increased to 1,993, and ventilator use increased to 207.
The state reported another 16,661 recoveries, bringing the total to 280,373 patients recovered.
The positivity rate was about 18.66 percent.
TUESDAY: The state reported 4,453 new cases, bringing the total to 326,684. There were 50 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 7,635.
Hospitalizations rose to 1,974, and ventilator use dropped slightly to 205.
The positivity rate for Tuesday's tests was around 9.56 percent.
MONDAY: There were 1,190 new cases, bringing the total to 322,181. There were 48 additional deaths, bringing the total to 7,585.
Hospitalizations increased to 1,891, and ventilator use was up to 207.
The positivity rate was about 12.45 percent for Monday's tests.
WEEKEND: There were 5,780 new cases reported over the weekend, bringing the total to 321,058. There were 49 additional deaths, bringing the total of statewide deaths to 7,537.
There 1,833 patients in hospitals and 204 on ventilators.
The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon Sunday-Friday; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.
As of December 22, the state will begin to report vaccine information twice a week.
The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.
Cumulative case counts by parish, as of Sunday (1/10):
Ascension: 8,719 cases / 123 deaths
Assumption: 1,519 cases / 29 deaths
East Baton Rouge: 27,792 cases / 607 deaths
East Feliciana: 2,581 cases / 95 deaths
Iberville: 2,862 cases / 74 deaths
Livingston: 9,592 cases / 135 deaths
Pointe Coupee: 2,059 cases / 58 deaths
St. Helena: 754 cases / 5 deaths
St. James: 1,489 cases / 43 deaths
Tangipahoa: 9,670 cases / 196 deaths
West Baton Rouge: 1,974 cases / 49 deaths
West Feliciana: 982 cases / 26 deaths
The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU urging students to undergo COVID testing as classes begin
-
House fire breaks out on Tennessee Street in Old South Baton Rouge
-
Council on Aging to offer vaccinations to senior citizens
-
Amid talk of impeachment, La Congressional leaders back President Trump
-
As snow falls in Texas, cold temps also grip south Louisiana
Sports Video
-
Brusly baseball boasting three coaches with professional experience
-
Scotlandville routs Crescent City in Battle on the Bluff tournament
-
Marcus Freeman departs Baton Rouge after LSU football interview
-
Scotlandville routs EA in matchup of 5A titans
-
Southern women get first win of the year against Prairie View A&M