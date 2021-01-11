WEEKEND: More than 5,000 new cases reported; hospitalizations decrease slightly

WEEKEND: The state is reporting 5,413 new cases over the weekend, bringing the state total to 346,829. Additionally, 40 more deaths were reported raising that total to 7,873.

1,960 people remain hospitalized with 225 still needing ventilators.

FRIDAY: The state is reporting another 3,372 cases, bringing the total to 341,431. There were 105 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 7,833.

Hospitalizations rose to 2,069, and ventilator use increased to 220.

The positivity rate for Friday's tests was about 9.97 percent.

THURSDAY: The state reported another 4,526 cases, bringing the statewide total to 338,054. There were 47 additional deaths, a total of 7,728 since March.

Hospitalizations rose to 2,033, and ventilator use was up to 219.

The positivity rate for Thursday's tests was about 11.93 percent.

WEDNESDAY: The state reported another 6,882 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 333,524. There were 46 additional deaths, bringing the total to 7,681.

Hospitalizations increased to 1,993, and ventilator use increased to 207.

The state reported another 16,661 recoveries, bringing the total to 280,373 patients recovered.

The positivity rate was about 18.66 percent.

TUESDAY: The state reported 4,453 new cases, bringing the total to 326,684. There were 50 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 7,635.

Hospitalizations rose to 1,974, and ventilator use dropped slightly to 205.

The positivity rate for Tuesday's tests was around 9.56 percent.

MONDAY: There were 1,190 new cases, bringing the total to 322,181. There were 48 additional deaths, bringing the total to 7,585.

Hospitalizations increased to 1,891, and ventilator use was up to 207.

The positivity rate was about 12.45 percent for Monday's tests.

WEEKEND: There were 5,780 new cases reported over the weekend, bringing the total to 321,058. There were 49 additional deaths, bringing the total of statewide deaths to 7,537.

There 1,833 patients in hospitals and 204 on ventilators.

The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon Sunday-Friday; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.

As of December 22, the state will begin to report vaccine information twice a week.

The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.

Cumulative case counts by parish, as of Sunday (1/10):

Ascension: 8,719 cases / 123 deaths

Assumption: 1,519 cases / 29 deaths

East Baton Rouge: 27,792 cases / 607 deaths

East Feliciana: 2,581 cases / 95 deaths

Iberville: 2,862 cases / 74 deaths

Livingston: 9,592 cases / 135 deaths

Pointe Coupee: 2,059 cases / 58 deaths

St. Helena: 754 cases / 5 deaths

St. James: 1,489 cases / 43 deaths

Tangipahoa: 9,670 cases / 196 deaths

West Baton Rouge: 1,974 cases / 49 deaths

West Feliciana: 982 cases / 26 deaths

The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.

Click here for more information from the CDC and LDH