Weekend Heat Continues

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Mostly clear skies tonight, as temperatures will be slow to cool into the 70s around 11 PM. Lows will be around 70° overnight as we head into the morning of Memorial Day, with winds staying light out of the southeast. High pressure continues its reign into Monday, but skies will be partly cloudy through the day. Highs will be topping out near 91° through the afternoon, as heat index values will be around 96°. The UV Index will be in the Extreme category through the day, so keep the sunscreen close and make sure to stay hydrated.

Up Next: Sunny and hot through Wednesday, with afternoon showers and storms returning Thursday through Sunday.

THE EXPLANATION:

Strong high pressure through all levels of the atmosphere located to our east has kept conditions dry and warm over the last several days. This dominate feature will stay put along the Georgia/Florida border through the midweek, before pushing offshore of Florida’s east coast. Temperatures will hover between 91° and 93° until Thursday, with heat index values around 96°. A fragmented cold front will approach from the northwest on Thursday, bringing afternoon showers and storms back into the forecast. Rain will stay isolated, since the front will be falling apart as it nears the Gulf Coast. This frontal boundary will stall through Sunday, keeping isolated shower chances through the afternoon. Storm activity should peak Friday and Saturday, with 40% coverage.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.