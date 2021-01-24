Weekend crime creates deadliest January since 2008

BATON ROUGE – Jan. 23 & 24 has been a violent weekend for Baton Rouge. Three people were killed in two separate incidents, both happening on Saturday nearly two hours apart.

Crime has continued to go up in the first month of 2021 following a high crime year in 2020.

“It seems we have flipped the calendar year, but haven’t flipped the script yet,” said EBR District Attorney Hillar Moore.

As of Sunday, Moore says there have been 13 murders, and that’s the highest statistic he’s seen in January since 2008.

“This is fairly high for Baton Rouge, in the history of Baton Rouge,” said Moore.

The latest violence happened on Larkspur Ave around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. 39-year-old Chad Ardoyne was found dead inside a residence with apparent stab wounds. Around 8:15, officers responded to a separate incident near Tigerland where 33-year-old Frederick Hollins and 26-year-old Laquincia Jackson were found dead with gunshot wounds.

"Murder is not an accident. Normally something is going on that someone knows something about,” said Moore who says he’s frustrated with all of the crime. “A lot of people are working really hard, and then this happens.”

Moore is asking family or friends who are aware that tensions are rising in a situation to contact the police before officers have to arrive at a crime scene.

“Let people know of their behavior and that they’re going down the wrong road and things are not going to be good,” said Moore.

Police have not arrested a suspect in either of the stabbing or shooting incidents. The investigations are still ongoing.