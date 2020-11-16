Weekend blaze causes $70,000 in damages to Goodwood area residence

BATON ROUGE - Early Sunday morning, a fire broke out in a neighborhood off Goodwood Boulevard.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say they were summoned to a home in the 12000 block of Parkwood Drive shortly after midnight and upon arrival found a storage unit next to the home's carport in flames.

They were able to extinguish the blaze before it could spread beyond the carport.

Officials say no one was injured during the fire, but the incident caused $70,000 in damages.