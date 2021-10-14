70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Week-long search for missing Opelousas man continues

Source: KATC
By: WBRZ Staff
Wilfred Kinnerson III

OPELOUSAS - A 36-year-old Opelousas man has been missing for a week and local police say they're using all of their resources to locate him.

Opelousas Police say Wilfred Kinnerson III was returning from a trip and passing through the Bastrop area on his way back home to Opelousas when he went missing, KATC reports.

His car was discovered Friday on North Market Street in Opelousas, but Kinnerson's whereabouts remained unknown.

KATC says Kinnerson's father last spoke to his son the day before he was reported missing. 

His father said Kinnerson was with about 15 other men who were gathering for what he believed was a bachelor party. He did not get the impression that his son was in any danger.

Opelousas Police say they do not suspect foul play and confirmed that they are working with multiple agencies, including the Morehouse Parish Sheriff's Office, to locate Kinnerson.

The case may eventually be turned over to state police.

Anyone with information on Kinnerson's whereabouts should contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500 or crimetips@opelousaspd.com

