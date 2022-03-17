Latest Weather Blog
Week after 'Don't Say Gay' bill gains passage in Florida, similar law proposed in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - Just over a week after Florida legislators passed a controversial bill regulating the discussion of sexual orientation in classrooms, a Louisiana lawmaker has submitted a similar proposal.
The bill, submitted by Representative Dodie Horton, would "prohibit discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in certain grade levels" and keep instructors from discussing their own sexual orientation or gender identity with students.
The proposal echoes recent legislation passed in Florida—coined the "Don't Say Gay" bill by its opponents—that stirred up controversy nationwide and was harshly criticized by pro-LGBTQ groups.
Governor John Bel Edwards' office released the following statement in response to the bill, which reiterates comments made by the governor this past week.
Trending News
“Some of the bills being brought up this session do nothing to make lives better. Nothing to continue moving us forward. They only serve to divide us. And frankly, some are reminiscent of a dark past that we should learn from, not relive.”
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Missing 11-year-old found safe
-
Baby in great condition after being recovered from field, family says
-
Teens stole truck after escaping juvenile jail, sources say; one still on...
-
Government watchdog pushes back against large raises at state agency exposed by...
-
'We didn't think that the baby would've survived': flight crew recounts search...
Sports Video
-
LSU's Kim Mulkey previewing NCAA Tournament play
-
Mobile sports betting a smash hit in first full month; state collected...
-
Baton Rouge area schools go 3-for-3 in State basketball title games
-
LSU students divided on university's split with controversial head coach Will Wade
-
Will Wade fired: latest here