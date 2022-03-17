Week after 'Don't Say Gay' bill gains passage in Florida, similar law proposed in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - Just over a week after Florida legislators passed a controversial bill regulating the discussion of sexual orientation in classrooms, a Louisiana lawmaker has submitted a similar proposal.

The bill, submitted by Representative Dodie Horton, would "prohibit discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in certain grade levels" and keep instructors from discussing their own sexual orientation or gender identity with students.

Watch live newscasts here

The proposal echoes recent legislation passed in Florida—coined the "Don't Say Gay" bill by its opponents—that stirred up controversy nationwide and was harshly criticized by pro-LGBTQ groups.

Governor John Bel Edwards' office released the following statement in response to the bill, which reiterates comments made by the governor this past week.

“Some of the bills being brought up this session do nothing to make lives better. Nothing to continue moving us forward. They only serve to divide us. And frankly, some are reminiscent of a dark past that we should learn from, not relive.”