Week 9 Fans' Choice Finalist Vote Moved to Wednesday

9 hours 26 minutes 25 seconds ago Tuesday, November 05 2019 Nov 5, 2019 November 05, 2019 11:42 PM November 05, 2019 in Fan's Choice 2019
Source: WBRZ - TV
By: Michael Cauble

Due to a WBRZ Sports staff mistake in posting the Fans' Choice finalists to wbrz.com on Tuesday evening, I have suspended voting online until noon on Wednesday when we will repost the poll with the correct finalists.

I apologize to those who have voted, and hope you return to make your choice known as we will now announce the Week 9 winner on Thursday evening. 

                 Thank you for supporting high school athletics and again, my apologies for the error.

                                                                                                                        Michael Cauble

