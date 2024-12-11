Wednesday's Health Report: The psychology behind why we love watching holiday movies

BATON ROUGE — Lots of people love to watch holiday movies this time of year. There are a number of reasons it is a cherished tradition for so many.

"It is, I would call, an escape from the everyday things that are going on – having to cook the meal, having 15 people come over, having to make sure that everything tastes good. When I sit down, and I watch a holiday movie, I don't have to worry about that,” psychologist Chivonna Childs said.

Along with offering an escape, experts say the magic of a holiday movie can boost the feel-good chemicals in our brains like serotonin.

The movies are comforting because the characters are easy to connect with, and we can always count on the fairytale ending that comes along with them.

They can also evoke feelings of nostalgia and remind us of fond holiday memories. Beyond movies, experts encourage people to look for other ways to spark joy this time of year.

"Finding hobbies, things that you like to do even in the wintertime when our outside activities, you know, aren't available – like I love to play golf,” Childs said. “Clearly, I cannot play golf in the wintertime. However, I can go to an indoor golf place, and I can do simulated golf. So, finding things that can get you somewhat close to your routine or finding other things to do.”

If you find yourself struggling with something like seasonal depression during the holidays, doctors encourage you to reach out to a mental health professional.