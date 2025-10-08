Wednesday's Health Report: Keeping babies safe as they sleep

Keeping babies safe isn't just a day job at night, some parents may unknowing be putting their child at risk.

In 2022, there were about 3,700 sudden unexpected infant deaths in the United States. More than 1,500 were from sudden infant death syndrome, or SIDS, more than 1,100 were from unknown causes and more than 1,000 deaths came from accidental causes.

That's why knowing how to keep babies safe is critical.

"We recommend the ABCs of safe sleep," according to Dr. Sara Lazarus, who's in Pediatric Emergency Medicine at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

A is for alone, as babies should always sleep by themselves in a crib or bassinet. B is for back, as an infant should always be placed flat on their back on a firm surface, and C is for clear, as the crib should be void of blankets, toys, bumper pads or any other items.

The mattress should also be firm and covered only in a fitted sheet.