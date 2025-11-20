62°
Wednesday's Health Report: How lung cancer screenings can save lives
Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States, but when caught early, the chance of survival increases.
The good news is that the number of cases and deaths are continuing to decrease, but it's still the deadliest cancer in the United States.
That's why officials emphasize the need to scan for lung cancer. Officials said only one in five U.S. adults eligible were screened and that roughly 62,000 lives could be saved over five years.
