Wednesday's Health Report: How lung cancer screenings can save lives

2 hours 28 minutes 16 seconds ago Wednesday, November 19 2025 Nov 19, 2025 November 19, 2025 10:32 PM November 19, 2025 in News
Source: CNN Newsource
By: WBRZ Staff

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States, but when caught early, the chance of survival increases.

The good news is that the number of cases and deaths are continuing to decrease, but it's still the deadliest cancer in the United States.

That's why officials emphasize the need to scan for lung cancer. Officials said only one in five U.S. adults eligible were screened and that roughly 62,000 lives could be saved over five years.

