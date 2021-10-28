59°
Latest Weather Blog
Wednesday's Health Report
Trending News
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
After Wednesday's rain storms, Baton Rouge preps for strong winds Thursday
-
Extensive debris pick-up effort still underway in Livingston Parish
-
East Baton Rouge Parish surpassing record for homicides with 2 months left...
-
EBR paused debris pickup ahead of Wednesday's storm
-
PHOTOS: Severe weather moves across south Louisiana Wednesday