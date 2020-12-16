40°
Latest Weather Blog
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.
More News
News Video
Tangipahoa deputies gather in powerful show of support for fellow deputy hospitalized...
MOVEBR program issues updates on traffic signal synchronization
Mayor's office, medical advisors still mulling Spanish Town Mardi Gras proposals
Baton Rouge General Hospital begins vaccinating front line workers
Auto insurance going back up to pre-pandemic rates
Sports Video
Amid difficult season for LSU, fans revel in upset win over Florida
Coach O caught slamming headset during blowout loss to Alabama
LSU loses its wide receiver shortly before game against Crimson Tide
Port Allen advances to 2nd round after huge win over Pine
U High has no problems with Evangel Christian in first round