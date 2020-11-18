57°
Latest Weather Blog
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU fans can show support in upcoming winter sports season with 'Tiger...
-
Officer runs into burning home to help residents, dog
-
Wednesday morning crash on I-12 W near Sherwood stalls traffic
-
Pfizer announces 95% effectiveness of new drug; plans to seek FDA approval...
-
Players only meeting took place Tuesday, Coach O to preview Arkansas game...
Sports Video
-
Clay Polk is Central football's master of mystery
-
Late defensive stands and timely passing give Catholic 27-21 win over Acadiana
-
Moneyline Report - Sports Betting 11/13/20
-
Catholic filling cancelled games just as fast as they get cancelled.
-
Why the Saints at full strength are a big fantasy play; Fantasy...