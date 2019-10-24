69°
Latest Weather Blog
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
John Paul Funes leaves court after sentencing in embezzlement case
-
John Paul Funes, sentencing expected Thurs, Oct. 24
-
Local Livingston couple charged with sex crimes, their neighbors express shock
-
Overpass area, Old South Baton Rouge properties eyed for demo as state...
-
Local teacher, sheriff's deputy husband charged in disturbing sex crimes case