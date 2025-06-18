Wednesday PM Forecast: Storms hanging on by a thread, heat gaining momentum

After one more round of isolated afternoon storms, the pattern flips. Heat will start building as rain becomes fewer and farther between.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Afternoon showers and storms will quickly wrap up into the evening as daytime warming dwindles. The rest of the night will be muggy with clearing skies and a low in the mid 70s. An incoming ridge of high pressure will work against rain on Thursday, keeping storms isolated in coverage. Nevertheless, there should still be a few pockets of moisture to overcome it. Afternoon highs will reach the low 90s, but the few popping showers that do form would deliver a punch of rain-cooled air to select neighborhoods. Any leftover showers would collapse during the evening.

Up Next: As the Summer Solstice arrives on Friday, so does a shift in weather pattern. The earlier-referenced ridge will continue to expand, and in so doing, the primary focus will turn to heat. Expect highs to climb into the mid 90s through the weekend. Combined with plenty of humidity, it will feel more like 100-105° in many spots. But the core of the ridge will sit well north of the region, opening the door for a few disturbances will ride along its edge. This will sustain spotty afternoon showers through the weekend. Even so, only about 10-20% of the area would catch a brief downpour — a notable drop in coverage from recent days. Such disturbances may become more frequent into next week. Rain chances will increase in turn.

The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

