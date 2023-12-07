Wednesday PM Forecast: Frost territory for many tonight

Temperatures will drop into the 30s across Louisiana this evening. Some areas, especially north of the capital city, could see patches of frost early on Thursday. Temperatures then gradually warm until a strong cold front arrives on Saturday bringing with it showers and storms.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Clear skies, light winds, and low humidity result in a cold night across the state. Temperatures in the Baton Rouge area will drop into the mid-30s with some northern parishes and Mississippi counties even closer to the freezing mark. We'll likely see areas dealing with frost early Thursday, so it may be good idea to cover up the plants or bring them inside.

After a cold start, Thursday will be another dry and mostly sunny day. Winds shift to be out of the SE allowing for slightly warmer temperatures and a gradual increase in humidity. Expect afternoon temperatures in the mid-60s around the state.

Up Next: Friday and Saturday will see temperatures above average in the 70s and an uptick on the muggy meter as we await the next cold front that arrives late on Saturday. This front brings scattered showers and storms to southern Louisiana Saturday evening into the night.

The Storm Prediction Center is still watching all of central and northern Louisiana for a severe weather risk on Saturday. This area includes portions of Pointe Coupee/West Feliciana parishes and Wilkinson/Amite counties. While this does not include Baton Rouge, the ingredients might still come together for a few strong storms. Be sure to check in with the Storm Station each day for the latest updates on the storm system.

Behind this front, we'll receive a punch of dry and cool air on Sunday. Temperatures to start the next work week will be chilly, with morning lows in the 30s and afternoon highs in the lower 60s under sunny skies.

-- Emma Kate Cowan

