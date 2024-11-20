Wednesday PM Forecast: coolest air since early spring expected tonight

The second of two cold fronts has pushed south into the Gulf of Mexico. Northwest winds are moving much cooler air into the region and upcoming nights will have the coldest temperatures since March.

Tonight & Tomorrow: After a breezy day, winds will subside into the night. With just a northwest wind of about 5mph and all clear skies, low temperatures are set to tumble into the low 40s. Isolated pockets of upper 30s for minimums will be possible north of I-12. Thursday will be sunny, dry and cool. Expect high temperatures in the upper 60s.

Up Next: Friday will remain clear with lows in the low 40s and highs in the upper 60s. Quiet weather is expected to carry on into the weekend. Amidst the latest cool stretch, Saturday may have the chilliest morning with low temperatures in the upper 30s on account of completely clear, calm conditions. Beneath a sky of sun and high clouds the afternoon will warm efficiently with high temperatures in the low 70s. Sunday will be a bit warmer with lows in the upper 40s and highs in the mid 70s. Even more cloud cover is likely as the weekend concludes, but it will not produce any rain.

The next frontal system will be organizing across the Midwest early next week. This system will draw moisture inland from the Gulf of Mexico bringing temperatures back above average. While an uptick in cloud cover is likely, as of this forecast, it is hard to pinpoint any major rain chances through the middle of next week.

Football Forecasts: Bundle up if you will be heading out to any of the playoff games on Friday night. Temperatures will quickly fall through the 60s and 50s and could dip into the upper 40s before the contests conclude. LSU tailgaters will need layers on Saturday. With morning temperatures near 40 degrees, at minimum, a jacket will be needed for the morning. Sun will then warm temperatures into the upper 60s by afternoon allowing a lighter outer layer. However, don’t lose the jacket entirely if you are heading into the game, temperatures will cool off into the 50s quickly after nightfall.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Tropics: For the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

– Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.