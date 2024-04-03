Wednesday PM Forecast: Beautiful weather in store the next several days

Skies will be clear and no rain is in the forecast through the end of the week. Our next best chance of rain will hold off until early next week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: After a pretty breezy day, those winds will begin to drop off in the overnight hours. That combined with clear skies will allow our lows to get into the mid to upper 40's. Temperatures will work their way up quickly after daybreak. Highs will top out in the upper 70's. Winds will once again be breezy. This along with the dry conditions will allow any fires to spread quickly. Just make sure you burn with caution tomorrow.

Up Next: Sunshine will dominate through the end of the week. Temperatures will make their way back to the 80's by Friday. The weekend is looking dry and warm. Highs will be in the lower 80's. Cloud cover will start to build back into the area, especially on Sunday.

Monday is eclipse day! A bit of unfortunate news is the cloud cover and chance for some storms. There could be a few breaks in the clouds to see the eclipse, but these could be few and far in between. This unsettled weather pattern is expected to continue all the way into Wednesday. As of right now, this looks to be the best day for rain.

– Balin

