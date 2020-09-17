Wednesday night house fire on N. 39th Street results in $40,000 loss

BATON ROUGE - Five people were forced to flee their home on Wednesday night when a house fire broke out shortly after 8 p.m. in north Baton Rouge, representatives with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say.

The blaze occurred within the 1700 block of N. 39th Street and firefighters say when they arrived on scene they saw flames coming from the back of the house.

They jumped into action and subdued the blaze in twelve minutes. Thanks to their quick response, no one was injured as a result of the fire and the flames did not spread to other homes.

However, the incident left the back of the home severely damaged and caused smoke and water damage to other parts of the house, resulting in damages that amount to $40,000.

At this time, fire officials say the cause of the blaze remains undetermined.

Representatives with Red Cross were on scene to assist the home's five occupants, according to a press release from the Baton Rouge Fire Department.