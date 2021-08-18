Wednesday Morning Forecast: Summertime pattern in for a shakeup

The summertime pattern is in for a shakeup this weekend.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Happy hump day! The morning hours will be clear and calm before clouds and showers start to build in. Showers will start out in areas south and west of Baton Rouge and they will work their way to the north east by the late evening. Between the showers, temperatures will be in the low 90s with the heat index in the triple digits. Some of the showers and storms will linger overnight with temperatures in the mid-70s.

Up Next: The rainiest day of the week will be Thursday. The morning hours will start with a few leftover showers and more will develop in the afternoon and evening. The clouds will stick around all day and between the showers, temperatures will approach 90 degrees. On Thursday night, things will dry out and stay dry though the weekend. Temperatures on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will climb into the mid-90s with the heat index approaching 105+ degrees. A few afternoon showers will be back next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

There are currently three active storms Fred, Grace, and Henri. The forecast in south Louisiana will not be affected by any of these systems.

Tropical Depression Fred is moving through Appalachia this morning as is expected to bring heavy rains through a large portion of the eastern United States. In the southern Caribbean, Grace is expected to intensify into a category 1 hurricane and make a landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico. Then, Grace will emerge in the southern Gulf and continue to move west into the east coast of Mexico and remain south of coastal Texas. Click here to see the latest forecast cone.

Out in the open Atlantic, Henri is set to circle Bermuda and veer away from the east coast of the US. Henri is now forecast to become a category 1 hurricane while moving north east. Continue to check back in with us. The WBRZ Weather Team is watching the tropics around the clock and will bring you updates as they come.

