Wednesday Morning Forecast: Heat here for the weekend

Wednesday is now day 6th consecutive day with a heat advisory for south Louisiana.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Wednesday is starting with dry skies and another heat advisory. The heat index is expected to be between 108 and 112 degrees this afternoon. If you need to be outside today be sure to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in the shade. A few showers will be around this afternoon to offer some temporary heat relief. Overnight conditions are expected to be muggy in the mid-70s.

Sun and Heat Safety: Some friendly reminders for your summer of fun events—sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. Index typical of this time of year. In addition to that, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. While we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is at least a part of that list! Finally, look before you lock. DO NOT leave people or pets in an unattended car.

Up Next: Looking ahead to Thursday and Friday the showers and storms will be more numerous in the afternoon, and it may be enough to keep us out of a heat advisory, but it won’t be enough to keep temperatures out of the 90s. The weekend is trending drier and warmer with temperatures near 95 degrees. A heat advisory will be reissued if the triple digit heat is expected to last an extended period of time in the afternoon. The excessive heat pattern will start to break up on Monday as scattered to widespread showers return to the forecast. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

No development expected for the next five days. Click here to visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center.

