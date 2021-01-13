51°
Wednesday morning crash on Mississippi River Bridge cleared
BATON ROUGE - According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), a crash that occurred around 7:30 a.m. on the Mississippi River Bridge has been cleared as of 8:20 a.m. on Wednesday (Jan. 13) morning.
The crash briefly resulted in blockage of the left lane along I-10 EB before LA-30/Nicholson Dr/LSU/Exit 155.
For continual traffic advisories, watch Ashley Fruge's reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. and follow her on Twitter at @AshleyWBRZ.
During the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.
