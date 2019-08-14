Wednesday morning commuters should expect delays on LA 1 for equipment hauling

PORT ALLEN - Drivers on the west side of the river should be prepared for heavy traffic Wednesday morning. Well, heavier than usual.

Parish officials say equipment will be transported southbound on LA 1 from Port Allen to Dow Chemical. From Dow, the equipment will go around LA 1 through Enterprise Blvd. back to LA 1 south of Plaquemine.

Heavy equipment now moving down LA 1 S from Port Allen to Plaquemine, behind schedule.



Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/tdgmRIjNf5 — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) August 14, 2019

Crews were expected to begin moving the equipment before sunrise to beat the heat, but they were delayed.

Commuters should plan accordingly to avoid any major delays.

