Wednesday morning commuters should expect delays on LA 1 for equipment hauling

2 hours 15 minutes 36 seconds ago Wednesday, August 14 2019 Aug 14, 2019 August 14, 2019 6:41 AM August 14, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN - Drivers on the west side of the river should be prepared for heavy traffic Wednesday morning. Well, heavier than usual.

Parish officials say equipment will be transported southbound on LA 1 from Port Allen to Dow Chemical. From Dow, the equipment will go around LA 1 through Enterprise Blvd. back to LA 1 south of Plaquemine.  

Crews were expected to begin moving the equipment before sunrise to beat the heat, but they were delayed.

Commuters should plan accordingly to avoid any major delays.

Click here for live traffic updates.

