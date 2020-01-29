Wednesday, Jan. 29 is National Puzzle Day

Wednesday, Jan. 29 is National Puzzle Day, meaning folks across the U.S. are taking a moment to exercise their minds with all sorts of puzzles.

While some prefer crosswords, others are fans of brain teasers and word searches.

Regardless of the puzzle you choose, making time for one can benefit your health and well-being.

Some researchers say adults who solve puzzles experience improved memory, mood, problem-solving skills, visual-spatial reasoning, and even delay the onset of dementia and Alzheimer's.

So, if you have a spare moment today, indulge yourself with a puzzle on National Puzzle Day.