55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Wednesday, Jan. 29 is National Puzzle Day

3 hours 36 minutes 37 seconds ago Wednesday, January 29 2020 Jan 29, 2020 January 29, 2020 6:22 AM January 29, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Wednesday, Jan. 29 is National Puzzle Day, meaning folks across the U.S. are taking a moment to exercise their minds with all sorts of puzzles.

While some prefer crosswords, others are fans of brain teasers and word searches. 

Regardless of the puzzle you choose, making time for one can benefit your health and well-being.

Some researchers say adults who solve puzzles experience improved memory, mood, problem-solving skills, visual-spatial reasoning, and even delay the onset of dementia and Alzheimer's. 

So, if you have a spare moment today, indulge yourself with a puzzle on National Puzzle Day.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days